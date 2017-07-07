Guntersville business catches fire, emergency crews ask drivers to avoid the area

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. – Emergency crews in Guntersville are asking people to avoid the area of Grimes Drive. There’s a fire in the area.

Video sent to us from a WHNT News 19 viewer shows a large warehouse on fire. It’s located at 140 Grimes Drive. Guntersville Police have told us they are there as traffic control for the firefighters.

@waff48 @whnt @WAAYTV chemical fire on Grimes dr in Guntersville next to the dhr annex pic.twitter.com/ZUWsYXgF8q — Blaine Carlisle (@ROLLDEMTIDE15) July 7, 2017

It will still be about 2-5 hours before they are done. Building is collapsing and still on fire at this time — Blaine Carlisle (@ROLLDEMTIDE15) July 7, 2017

Awesome 😁 no injuries also asbury fire, pleasant grove fire, Guntersville fire, and albertville fire all on scene also — Blaine Carlisle (@ROLLDEMTIDE15) July 7, 2017

Guntersville, Albertville and surrounding volunteer fire departments are all working to extinguish the flames.

