Fewer showers expected Friday afternoon

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - A weak front in the area will ignite scattered showers and storms Friday afternoon, but coverage will not be very high.

The best chance of rain through Friday evening will be along and south of a line from Russellville to Moulton to Somerville to Guntersville to Fort Payne.

Refresh this page for the latest radar image:



Showers will fade away with the loss of daytime heating between 6 and 10 p.m.

Another cold front will move through on Saturday, bringing a wave of some heavy rain and a few stronger storms.

Not everyone will get rain on Saturday, but those that do could see quite a bit.

Storms may produce gusty winds and frequent lightning, similar to the past few days.

Where heavy rain falls, brief flooding may occur.

Parts of the Tennessee Valley have seen between six and 10 inches of rain in the past five days.

Click here to read the forecast discussion.