× Deputies: 2 men found dead at Lawrence County mobile home

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ala. – Law enforcement officers on the scene where two men were found dead are giving little information. But we have confirmed one man was found outside the mobile home in North Courtland, and another was found inside.

One witness says he called 911 around 11:30 Thursday night when he got to the home on Rosa Parks Street. That’s where he found his friend in the yard. He says it appeared his friend had been shot.

Police and paramedics arrived to find another victim inside the mobile home. Deputies taped off the area, and investigators were brought in to collect evidence.

A witness on the scene tells us the two victims were well-known in this community. Roughly 50 people lined the street waiting for answers on what may have happened.

We have also learned that one of the victims from the shooting buried his mother on Thursday.

WHNT News 19 has a crew on the scene this morning. We’ll update you as we gather more information.