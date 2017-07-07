× Decatur police investigate 3rd murder of 2017

DECATUR, Ala. – Family members tell us a domestic situation in Decatur turned deadly last night. Now, police are investigating their third murder of the year.

Decatur Police and Fire responded to the 600 block of East Moulton Street around 9:30 Thursday night for a stabbing call. They arrived to find 43-year-old James Ward who had been stabbed and killed. Relatives tell WHNT News 19 that the man’s own uncle stabbed Ward.

Family members say the two had been drinking last night when a fight broke out. That’s when, they say, Ward was stabbed.

Decatur Police have taken one person into custody. That person is being questioned.

Investigators were on the scene for about three hours. We’re expecting to learn more information about the case later this morning.