× Construction Project along Hughes Road Behind Schedule

MADISON, Ala. – Weather conditions have put a damper on The Madison Utilities project along Hughes Road. The project started back in December of 2016.

Crews are working to install a sanitary sewer force main. They are putting in miles of pipe along the road.

Madison Utilities said weather conditions have not been nice to Reed Construction company. They are behind schedule. The initial completion date was slated for August 8th.

Discovery Middle School sits along Hughes Road and most of the sidewalks are either nonexistent or covered in mud. Many may be wondering if the sidewalks will be available for students when school starts back on August 7th.

Madison Utilities said if the weather dries up Reed will get the bike path restored. If not, they will get get some base material in the area so people will not get muddy.