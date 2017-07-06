The Summit recovery program is seeing drastic life changes just 4 months after opening

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. - The Summit is the first faith-based recovery facility for women in northeast Alabama. It opened in February.

Not even halfway through the year-long program, its first residents say they are finding the hope of freedom from addiction.

It's a program centered around recovery, but most importantly faith. "It's been amazing," says Lora Mashburn, the very first woman enrolled in the program.

Women in the program have seen addiction. "I've been to treatment facilities before, and I've ended up the same place I was," says Brandy Childress. Many have also seen the world behind bars. "I can actually look ahead instead of picturing myself in a jail cell," explains Harley Turner.

Through the 12-month program with The Summit, they've decided to get their lives back through Bible teachings and ministry. Ladies are learning life skills like cooking, but also career skills through resume training and interview techniques.

"We have Northeast Community College come in and helps us get GEDs or further our education. Helps with FAFSA so that we can get enrolled in school," says Mashburn.

They lean and depend on each other as they go through the process together. "I've got eight beautiful sisters that build me up and are there to talk to," explains Ashley Goddard.

Even in four months, women at this center feel the difference. "I feel peace for once, and I feel like I can breathe finally and I feel happy and just joy," says Amberly Garrett.

They look forward to the second half of the recovery process but also a second chance at life.

"If you want it bad enough, there's someone out there that's going to help you. I promise you that, because they helped me."