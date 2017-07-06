The Scottsboro Jackson County Rescue Squad now owns the old national guard armory

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. - The old National Guard Armory in Scottsboro closed two years ago. But now, it's getting a new lease on life. It will serve as the new home to the Jackson County Rescue Squad.

"It's taken a little longer than we had anticipated," says Eddie Tigue, Captain of the Scottsboro Jackson County Rescue Squad.

After the armory closed in 2015, the Jackson County Rescue Squad thought it would be a big benefit to their agency. "Our existing build is just too small," says Tigue. "We needed some additional space we needed some room to grow."

It will give the rescue squad a safe place during storms, and will supply a storage area for different equipment needed in case of emergencies. "If something happens, things have to be brought from outside of the area," says Tigue. "We've been working with EMA as far as working on that. Talking about some items to put here."

They're also adding a hallway of honor for the founders of the armory. "This guard unit was started in the 40s by some local people, and we'd like to pay a little homage to those folks for the work they've done and turn it into another type of facility for the city," says Tigue.

They hope to start moving into the building next week and have everything completely moved in within the next two months.