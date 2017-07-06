‘The fire is over that bridge! Let’s go! Come on!’ Dashcam video of Gatlinburg fire released

GATLINBURG, Tenn. – On November 28, 2016, the popular resort town of Gatlinburg, Tennessee went up in flames. Now, we’re getting a look at what first reponders saw as they went into the danger zone.

The newly-released dashcam video shows Sevierville Police getting to town around 10:00 the night the fire spread to the city.

First responders came face-to-face with the deadly inferno. “I can’t believe all this is on fire,” said the unidentified officer. “The whole town is on fire; looks like a ghost town.”

The officer drove over blowing embers and passed hundreds leaving the fire zone. They had to put aside their shock and fear in order to turn to rescue mode.

“This is the police. Mandatory evacuations. Please leave the property.”

They warned home and business owners of the danger, and plead with people still on the mountain. “Get your (bleep) out of the house now! Go,” said the officer. “We’ll arrest you. C’mon Get in the car! The fire is over that bridge! Let’s go! Come on!”

More than 14,000 people fled Gatlinburg that night. Fourteen people were killed. The fires caused more than $1 billion in damage. But the area is recovering strong.