Strong winds bring down trees near Fyffe Thursday

FYFFE, Ala. – An intense thunderstorm is blamed for knocking down several trees along Highway 75 near Fyffe and Rainsville Thursday.

The DeKalb County Emergency Management Agency reported “several trees down” in this area at 11:48 a.m. Thursday.

The National Weather Service in Huntsville issued a severe thunderstorm warning for DeKalb County at 11:52 a.m. The warning continued until 12:30 p.m.

Intense pockets of storms will continue off and on through the late afternoon Thursday.

Refresh this page for the latest radar image:



Any storm that forms through the early evening will be capable of very heavy rain, wind gusts 30-50 miles per hour, as well as brief, intense lightning.

Storms on Wednesday afternoon caused some damage, and that is possible again on Thursday.

Storms may produce damage even without a severe thunderstorm warning.

Due to the extremely saturated ground, it will not take ‘severe’ wind gusts to bring down some trees.

Flooding will also be a concern, especially if your neighborhood gets several showers through the end of the day.

34.446755 -85.904140