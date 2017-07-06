Day one of the Spirit of America golf tournament in the books

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DECATUR, Ala. - The 50th annual DAIKEN Spirit of America golf tournament is underway at Burning Tree Country Club in Decatur. Defending champion Matt Gourgeot was eager to get on the course on day one to see how the recent rain had effected the course. "The course took on a lot of rain there for a few days, so it's going to play longer, but the greens are perfect. I was out yesterday, and the day before, and it's the best I've ever seen them really," Gourgeot said. "You know I'm really excited. It's my favorite week of the year, I've got my wife and family coming out, probably some friends too. So I'm really looking forward to it."

The first round ended with Brandon Lacassee and Garrett Johnson tied for first, they both shot a 69 in the opening round. Check out the rest of the leaderboard going into day two of the tournament.

Rank, Player Name, Rd 1, Total

1 - Lacasse, Brandon 69, 69

1 - Johnson, Garrett 69, 69

3 - Aviles, Erik 70, 70

3 - Carter, Jake 70, 70

3 - Eubanks, Woodie 70 ,70

3 - Hayden, John 70, 70

7 - Eklund, Jacob 71, 71

7 - Story, Jack 71, 71

7 - Johnson, Trevor 71, 71

7 - Swift, Will 71, 71

7 - Gean, Austin 71, 71

7 - Winn, Harlan 71, 71

7 - Price, Grant 71, 71

14 - Borden, Brent 72, 72

14 - Bakich, Tyler 72, 72

14 - DeZoort, Jake 72, 72

14 - Medley, James 72, 72

14 - Rabren, Brooks 72, 72

19 - Kirk, Davis 73, 73

19 - Lowry, Andrew 73, 73

19 - Monroe, Michael 73, 73

19 - Murphy, Mac 73, 73

19 - Pritchett, Zack 73, 73

19 - Walker, William III 73, 73

25 - Bromley, Taylor 74, 74

25 - Kennedy, Chase 74, 74

25 - Corchis, Nathan 74, 74

25 - Campbell, Ryan 74, 74

25 - Masters, Calum 74, 74

25 - Hartsell, Jordan 74, 74

25 - Ross, Jacob 74, 74

25 - Eyster, Taylor 74, 74

25 - Gourgeot, Matt 74, 74

34 - Egui, Erich 75, 75

34 - O'Toole, Cody 75, 75

34 - Lake, Chace 75, 75

34 - Tiffin, Jake 75, 75

34 - McCullum, Taylor 75, 75

34 - Bryan, Scott 75, 75

40 - Hartsfield, Parks 76, 76

40 - Cortez, Nicholas 76, 76

40 - Wilson, Alec 76, 76

40 - Richards, Rob 76, 76

40 - Hillis, Andrew 76, 76