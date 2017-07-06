Gov. Kay Ivey ‘accepts resignations’ from several staff members

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — A press release from the Office of the Governor says that Gov. Kay Ivey has accepted the resignations of staff members, Director of Appointments and Scheduling Director. Daniel Sparkman, has been promoted to Press Secretary, replacing Eileen Jones. Our news partners at AL.com report that Eileen Jones said, “It just wasn’t a good fit.”

“I am thankful for the staff members who stayed on to help us make it through this quick transition,” Governor Ivey said. “I am also especially thankful to Eileen Jones for her willingness to join my administration early on to help us get our feet on the ground and off to an effective start; I wish her well in her future endeavors.”