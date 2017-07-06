× Police search for robbers that pistol-whipped store clerk

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville police say they are searching for two men that robbed a convenience store at 3:30 Thursday morning.

The armed robbery happened at the Mapco at Martin Road & Zierdt Road.

The store clerk told police that two men in hoodies and masks came into the store and demanded money. The clerk was pistol-whipped during the robbery. HEMSI paramedics treated the clerk’s injuries on the scene.

Police say the two robbers were last seen running west down Martin Road. Officers are searching the nearby area and apartments.

An undisclosed amount of cash was taken in the robbery.