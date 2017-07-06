One man arrested for armed robbery, second suspect still on the loose

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Investigators with the Huntsville Police Department’s Violent Crime Unit have charged 35-year-old Deitrich Hall of Huntsville, with the overnight robbery of the Mapco at 2220 Zierdt Road.

Officers responded to the call around 3:30 a.m. Police say Hall and an unknown black male entered the store armed with a handgun and demanded money. The clerk was struck with the pistol and the suspects took cigarettes and an undisclosed amount of money before leaving the store.

Hall was located a short time later at a nearby apartment complex. Police say after further investigation he was charged with Robbery 1st degree. The clerk’s injuries were minor.

Right now the case is still under investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact the Huntsville Police Department at (256) 722-7100.

MAPCO Customer Terence King stops by the store three times a week. He said the news is shocking. He said he will not stop coming to MAPCO, but the robbery will make him more cautious.

“Being that I have a family to go home to as well as a wife, it will make me more alert and be on my toes more,” King explained.