Native coneflowers may be perfect for your perennial garden

Echinacea, or coneflower, as it's commonly called, is a durable, long-growing, native perennial flower for our area.

They come in a variety of colors, like yellow, white, red, orange, and a soft pinkish-purple color. Coneflowers usually develop a good tap root and are drought tolerant, though they still appreciate a good watering.

These flowers can bloom from the beginning of summer to the end, especially if you deadhead their old flowers. But if you want to attract birds, keep some blooms on to mature until the seeds come out of the center. Coneflowers are also great for attracting pollinators like bees and butterflies.

Most coneflowers will grow to be about 18" - 36" tall, so you'll want to plant them somewhere in your garden where they won't block your other plants. Try these beautiful flowers out to add a long-blooming, native perennial to your garden.

