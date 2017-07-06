× Marshall Co. nonprofit organization needs help providing back-to-school clothes for families in need

ARAB, Ala. — A Marshall County nonprofit organization needs the community’s help as kids gear up to go back to school.

“TESA is a ministry. It stands for Temporary Emergency Services of Arab. We help people in the community in need. We have a food pantry, we help with clothing,” explained TESA Store Manager Crystal Scott. TESA’s thrift shop helps bring in funds and community support. Right now, it’s running low on some items families need for going back to school.

“We’re asking for clothes from kindergarten up to twelfth grade,” Scott said. “A lot of teenagers come in here and young kids looking for back-to-school clothes, so we’re asking the community if they can pull together some clothes, and even backpacks and lunch boxes are a good thing to donate.”

The organization can use any kind of school supplies too. The nonprofit is a division of Marshall County Christian Services and helps families in need and the homeless. They do their best to meet the constant demands.

“When we don’t have it it’s very heartbreaking to not be able to help them,” Scott added.

That’s where the community can come in. “The kids want to look nice when they go back to school. So any type of clothes that look good and are clean, no tears, or stains, or anything like that,” Scott explained.

You can drop off donations at the store during normal business hours. TESA is located at 165 North Main Street in Arab. It’s open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. You can reach a staff member by calling (256) 931-2466.