Man maps the trail of pain left by opioid epidemic, and we followed it to Alabama

It has been 10 years now since Jeremiah Lindemann lost his younger brother, J.T., to an opioid overdose. For years, Jeremiah mourned his brother`s death privately. Until one day he realized J.T.`s death could help someone else to live. And that`s how Jeremiah`s Map came to be, cataloging people lost to opioid addiction.

As word of the map spread on social media, one by one more buttons appeared, each a tribute to and a face behind the epidemic.

If you hover over Alabama on the map, you`ll see there are already four buttons. One each for Glenn James, Shaun Stapleton, Cassidy Aspen Cochran, and Megan Alexandria Johnson.

“She loved life,” Johnson’s mother, Pam Booth, told us, “She was always involved in church. She was in dance. She loved sports. She was a happy child, very happy.”

She was 18 years old and a freshman in college.

“She was confident,” Booth elaborates, “She had goals. She knew what she wanted in life.”

But she suddenly dropped out of school and moved in with her boyfriend. Pam says it wasn`t long before she realized there was a problem, “And I said I`m going to get you some help. She wanted help. She wanted to go back to school. She wanted to fulfill her goals.”

“She never made it.”

Pam talks with other young people now, at every opportunity, and shares Megan`s story with them. She hopes it will make a difference.

Tonight at 10, we share the story of Jeremiah’s Map and the stories it tells, including right here in Alabama, in our Taking Action Special Report — Trail of Pain.