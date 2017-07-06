Driver of stolen vehicle leads police on overnight chase, 3 arrested

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Huntsville Police have arrested three people after officers caught up with a stolen vehicle. Investigators say the overnight chase was the second time officers had located, and tried to recover, this vehicle.

Just after midnight, officers spotted the stolen Impala on Patton Road near Bob Wallace Avenue. They say the driver refused to pull over, leading officers on a chase.

The chase reached speeds of more than 80 miles per hour and went down University Drive to Five Points, then wound around north Huntsville. It ended on Boswell Drive near Kennan Road.

Officers surrounded the car before the three men inside could make a run for it. Police say the trio faces several charges. In addition to any other charges, the driver will also face charges of attempting to flee police and being in possession of a stolen vehicle.