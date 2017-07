Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. -- Looking for something fun and free to do this weekend with the kids? The City of Huntsville Parks & Recreation will host a free family fun festival this Saturday, July 8, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

There will be school-yard games, water slides, misting tents, water balloons, food trucks, clowns and giveaways. You can even watch Huntsville Police go against Huntsville Firefighters in a volleyball match!