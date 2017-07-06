Bill Cosby to be retried on aggravated indecent assault assault charges

NORRISTOWN, PA - JUNE 13: Bill Cosby walks to the courtroom during jury deliberations in his trial on sexual assault charges at the Montgomery County Courthouse on June 13, 2017 in in Norristown, Pennsylvania. A former Temple University employee alleges that the entertainer drugged and molested her in 2004 at his home in suburban Philadelphia. More than 40 women have accused the 79-year-old entertainer of sexual assault. The jury is deliberating again today after failing to reach a verdict in the four hours spent yesterday weighing the case. (Photo by Matt Rourke-Pool/Getty Images)
(CNN) — Bill Cosby will be retried on three charges of assault starting November 6 of this year, Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, Judge Steven O’Neill ruled Thursday.
The famed comedian stood trial in June on three charges of aggravated indecent assault for allegedly drugging and sexually assaulting Andrea Constand at his home outside Philadelphia in January 2004. Judge O’Neill declared a mistrial in the case after jurors said they were unable to come to a unanimous verdict on any of the charges.