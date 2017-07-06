Big-time summer heat begins once the daily downpours end

The past five weeks are among the wettest starts to summer on record in Huntsville. The official rainfall total at Huntsville International from June 1st through 9 PM Thursday is 8.08 inches: 17th-wettest since 1894. Russellville has had 14.41 inches, and Crossville has picked up a grand total of 13.28 inches since June 1st.

We could get another 0.10″ to 0.50″ from the heaviest downpours in the next 24 hours (through late Friday night), and then another healthy downpour Saturday might push a few spots over 1-2″ in the next 48 hours.

Gearing up for the weekend: Saturday looks like the last really ‘good’ chance of widespread rain and storms for a while! That’s good news for farmers needing to cut and bale hay, good news for those needing to cut grass, wash a car, or just play outside with the kids for a while.

A cold front sliding south through the Valley Saturday afternoon sparks numerous, potentially-heavy thunderstorms (a few might push severe limits) from around noon to 5 PM.

The higher-end chance of an afternoon or evening rain-out ends up in places like Tuscaloosa, Birmingham, Anniston and points south.

The humidity drops late Saturday night, and temperatures drop to the 60s by Sunday morning. Sunday’s high of 88ºF actually feels like it’s 88 degrees, but big-time heat and humidity make for a hot, steamy week ahead.

Hottest weather of the summer? Huntsville’s highest temperature of the year so far: 93ºF. Muscle Shoals briefly hit 95ºF recently. We’ll push temperatures up near those levels from Tuesday to Friday of next week, but the feels like may be off the charts.

As daytime high temperatures push upward into the lower and middle 90s, the ‘feels like’ temperature (a combination of temperature, humidity, wind, and sunshine) may go higher than 100ºF to 105ºF Tuesday through Friday.

This strong ‘ridge’ jacking up the temps and cutting out the storms slides back to the west by next weekend opening the door for a few rounds of heavy storms between Friday, Saturday and Sunday as cooler air tries to come in again.

