Arab Police officers are investigating counterfeit money passed around the city

ARAB, Ala. — Arab Police officers confiscated multiple fake bills picked up across the city, ranging from $20-$50.

“Over the last several days we’ve had counterfeit money passed at several of our stores within our city,” Arab Police Assistant Chief Shane Washburn said.

Employees alerted police. “When they were going through their drawer and different things like that, they discovered them at that point and contacted us,” Washburn added.

Then, during an unrelated arrest, officers say they found another fake bill. “While we were in the booking process we found the counterfeit money within their property. At this moment we’re not charging the individual because we’re not certain if they actually knew it was counterfeit, and they didn’t try to pass the bill,” Washburn explained.

Officers have not made any arrests as of yet. “At this point we don’t know where they’re coming from. We’re just asking everybody to be aware, especially if you’re getting money from the store or store owners who are receiving money. Make sure your employees check this money that’s coming in to make sure they’re not counterfeit,” Washburn said.

The fake bills going around look similar to the real thing at first glance. “As soon as you get it up close and look at it and feel it, you can tell that it’s actually fraudulent,” Washburn said.

While officers investigate, if you have any concerns, call your local law enforcement agency.