3 charged after stolen car pursuit in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Investigator have charged two men and a teen after a pursuit involving a stolen car.

Police say it started when officers patrolling the area of Patton Road and Bob Wallace Avenue last night spotted a 2016 Chevrolet Impala that had been reported stolen on July 3. When the officers attempted to stop the car, it sped away. They pursued the car until it stopped at Boswell Drive and Kennan Road.

Robert Sandville, 32 of Huntsville, Christopher Rogers, 34 of Huntsville, and a 15 year old male were taken into custody. Sandville is charged with Receiving Stolen Vehicle and Attempting to Elude Officers, Rogers is charged with Receiving Stolen Vehicle, and the juvenile is charged with Theft of Property.

Police say the case is still under investigation and additional charges could be filed.