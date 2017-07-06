× 16-year-old charged as adult in Florence Fourth of July stabbing

FLORENCE, Ala. – A 16-year-old girl has been charged as an adult with felony assault in a stabbing on July 4th.

Florence Police spokesperson Lt. Brad Holmes tells us a 15-year-old was stabbed multiple times in a fight with the 16-year-old.

The Lauderdale County Detention Center says 16-year-old Adriana Sessoin has been charged with Assault 1st, a class B felony. She’s currently being held on a $50,000 bond.

The 15-year-old victim remains hospitalized.