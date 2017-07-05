Tropical Depression #4 in the Atlantic

The fourth tropical cyclone of the season developed in the Atlantic Wednesday evening; there’s a slim chance it becomes Tropical Storm ‘Don’ before it weakens east of the Bahamas this weekend. This will have NO IMPACT on the Gulf Coast!
From NHC:
At 1100 PM AST (0300 UTC), the center of Tropical Depression Four
was located near latitude 12.8 North, longitude 38.4 West. The
depression is moving toward the west-northwest near 14 mph (22 km/h)
and this motion is expected to continue with an increase in forward
speed during the next couple of days.
Maximum sustained winds are near 30 mph (45 km/h) with higher gusts.
Little change in strength is forecast during the next 48 hours, and
the depression is not currently expected to become a tropical storm.
The estimated minimum central pressure is 1009 mb (29.80 inches).