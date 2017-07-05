× Tray Matthews, Daniel Carlson, and Braden Smith will represent Auburn at SEC Media Days

HOOVER, Ala. (AL.com) – Auburn will be represented by three seniors in Hoover at next week’s SEC Media Days.

The SEC released the list of player representatives for each of the league’s 14 teams who will be attending the event, which is held at The Wynfrey Hotel in Hoover.

Auburn will be represented by safety Tray Matthews, kicker Daniel Carlson and offensive lineman Braden Smith. Matthews is entering his third year as a started in Auburn’s secondary and is the unquestioned leader of the defense heading into this fall. Carlson is a two-time finalist for the Lou Groza Award and is arguably the nation’s best kicker in 2017, while Smith has appeared in 39 games, including 27 consecutive starts along the offensive line dating back to 2014.

