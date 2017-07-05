× Traveling this summer? Here’s some tech to help keep an eye on your home

Summer travel season is in full swing. Before you hit the road though, it might be worth checking out some of the latest technology designed to keep an eye on your property at home.

Here are just a couple of options to consider:

Salient Eye – This app turns a spare Android, iPhone or iPad into a motion detection camera. Put it in the room you want to monitor and plug it in. If it detects motion, you’ll get an alert on your main phone and photos of the incident.

Nest Cam Outdoor – For $200 this tool comes weatherproof and able to record high-definition video. You’ll also get three hours of free cloud storage, but be aware that you won’t get an alert every time an activity is detected.

Belkin WeMo Mini – This $35 device is a smart plug that lets you control lights and other appliances remotely from your phone.

One other low-tech tip for avoiding a burglary? Don’t post photos or videos from your vacation to social media until you return home. Would be thieves can target location-tagged updates and see your home as an attractive target.