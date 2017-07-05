PHOTOS: Storm damage reported in Lincoln County

LINCOLN COUNTY, Tenn. – The Lincoln County Sheriff’s office confirms damage from Wednesday evening’s storms in part of the county.

Sheriff Murray Blackwelder said it happened along the Kelso-Mulberry Road area in a three-mile long stretch.

He said some minor home damage occurred. There was not much property damage, but reports include blown out windows to one home. Some tin roof can also be seen wrapped around trees.

Law enforcement is dealing mostly with trees down and some blocking roads. Phone and power lines are also reportedly down in the area.

35.183832 -86.463254