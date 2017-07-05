× Standoff sparked by shooting investigation ends overnight in Huntsville neighborhood

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville Police say one person is in custody following a late night standoff connected to a shooting investigation.

Police say at about 11:45 p.m. on Tuesday, officers received a call about a man who had been shoot in the 2700 block of Fairbanks Street NW. Crews found the man with a gunshot wound to his arm. He was taken to the hospital and is expected to be okay.

The shooting victim told police his neighbor shot him.

When officers attempted to make contact with the accused neighbor, that person refused to come out the house.

Police set up a perimeter around the home and evacuated several nearby houses in the Northwood subdivision. Officers also cut power to the area in an attempt to get the man out of the home.

Authorities say there were two children in the home during the standoff. They are both safe.

Huntsville Police spokesman Lt. Stacy Bates says the standoff ended at 2:30 Wednesday morning. The man surrendered without incident. He is now in custody.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

34.742727 -86.613100