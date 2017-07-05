Redstone Arsenal’s new Gate 9 is open to traffic

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

REDSTONE ARSENAL, Ala.- Redstone Arsenal's new Gate 9 is now open to traffic.

The entrance opened for inbound traffic at 5 a.m. Wednesday after being closed for several days over the long Fourth of July holiday weekend. The outbound lanes had also been closed for a day over the weekend.

Officials said crews needed time to transition some equipment and structures from the former Gate 9 to the new location, which sits 3/4 of a mile back down Rideout Road. They also needed to construct protective barriers.

Now the gate is open, officials have some reminders for drivers.

Be alert to the new lanes when you come in Gate 9 along Rideout! Please position yourself prior to entering the gate! — Redstone Arsenal (@TeamREDSTONE) July 5, 2017

Chris Colster, US Army Public Affairs Officer at Redstone Arsenal's garrison, said there have been Redstone Arsenal police positioned at the new gate. They have issued "several" citations for speeding. Colster said the speed limit between the old and new gate remains at 25 m.p.h. and urges all drivers to be aware.

Officials also urge drivers who need to turn left onto Goss Road to position themselves well before entering the gate. It becomes difficult to change lanes quickly to make that left turn, so until the situation changes Redstone Arsenal officials ask you to enter the gate through the leftmost entry lane in order to make sure you can turn left safely.

The new gate is versatile and capable of growing as the arsenal workforce grows. Officials say it also the most technologically advanced gate at the installation. Its design also pays homage to Redstone's past.