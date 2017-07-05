× Recovery center’s leader says finding a solution to the opioid crisis is everyone’s responsibility, not just lawmakers

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – HEMSI responded to six suspected drug overdose calls from Friday at 6:00 a.m. through Wednesday at 6:00 a.m. Authorities firmly believe four of those are opioid/heroin overdoses. David Wilbourn with His Way Recovery Center who believes we can’t simply wait around for laws to pass, we need to help solve the problem now. He feels this issue impacts the entire community.

“Whether it’s faith based people, or 12 step people, law enforcement, elected officials, family, just come together and say, ‘hey, we’re going to stand up against this, and we’re going to fight and do everything we can to overcome this,” Wilbourn said.

There are 13 parts to section 20 of Alabama’s law regarding controlled substances. It’s extensive, but Wilbourn feels we shouldn’t wait for legislators to help the abuse issue.

“We can wait on elected officials all day long but we’re going to lose more and more people every day if we do that,” Wilbourn said. “But, if we as individuals can pour into people’s lives, can help people out, encourage people, hold people accountable.

Some of the people who could help most, have already battled on the front lines of addiction.

“The people that know the ins and outs of it, the people who can talk to an individual and say, ‘hey, I’ve been where you’ve been. I know what you’re going through right now, I know what you’re feeling,” Wilbourn expressed.

Wilbourn is organizing an “End Heroin HSV” walk as part of the Not One More Alabama group. That’s happening in Big Spring Park on September 9 at 9:00 a.m.