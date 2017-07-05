× Prosecution: Huntsville terror suspect plotted to bomb law enforcement, practiced for beheadings

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — A Madison County judge ordered lawyers to continue to hold discussions on bond after a hearing revealed a number of startling details about the terrorism charge against Aziz Sayyed, arrested in Huntsville in June. The judge is expected to rule later this week.

Sayyed had been held for nearly three weeks without a bond hearing, which his lawyer argued was unconstitutional. Bruce Gardner, Sayyed’s lawyer, pointed to bond schedule for the state, which sets a Class C felony in the range of $2,500 to $30,000 bond.

The prosecution argued in court filings that Sayyed represented a clear danger to the public and asked for either no bond or a bond of no less than $250,000.

In the court hearing, a prosecutor told the court that Sayyed said he wanted to behead people after watching ISIS videos and practiced knife skills for beheading.

In court filings, the prosecution alleges Sayyed confessed to planning on putting explosives in public buildings. They also say Sayyed had materials for bombmaking in his apartment when it was searched shortly after Sayyed’s arrest.

During the hearing, the prosecution elaborated that the devices would be similar to ones used in the Manchester bombing, which killed 22 and injured more than 200 people. They also told the court Sayyed planned to use the devices in Madison County.

Specifically, the prosecution says Sayyed intended to bomb a law enforcement center in Huntsville, saying it would bring the whole building down.

The defense argued that the defendant may have watched videos and bought things, but he hadn’t actually done anything yet. He argued it would be a slippery slope to hold someone based solely on a perceived threat.

Sayyed, 22, is charged with Soliciting or Providing Support for Terrorism in the 2nd degree, which is a Class C felony in Alabama. It carries a sentence between 1 and 10 years in prison.