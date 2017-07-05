Pondarosa Furniture burglarized a month after fire

TRINITY, Ala. – A Facebook post is being shared hundreds of times in the Morgan County community as a furniture store that lost it all is taking yet another loss.

“As if it’s not bad enough our store burned” were the first words of a post written by the assistant manager of Pondarosa Furniture.

The post says the store was broken into sometime around July 1.

On June 1, the store lost everything, including their inventory, computers, and records to a devastating fire.

Multiple pieces of furniture are gone, including sofas, recliners, and table sets.

The family-owned business has since opened a temporary office as they’ve worked to reorder items and work with their customers. The post points out that the alleged break-in took what little merchandise they’re trying to get back in.

They ask that anyone who has seen the brand new Ashley items contact them, or authorities, immediately.

State Fire Marshals have said the fire started in the store’s electrical closet.