North Alabama roofing company’s ad goes viral

The owner of Digital Roofing Innovations is going viral. His in-your-face ad says the company is offering everyone who gets a roof installed a free AR-15.

The Navy veteran was dressed for attention when he said “Donald Trump says make America great again. I say make America gun again. MAGA!”

The ad, posted to the company’s Facebook page on Tuesday, has nearly 900 shares as of 6:45 a.m. on Wednesday.

Owner Zach Blenkinsopp told our news partners at AL.com “Any red-blooded, right wing American, when they see that, it’s going to give them a little extra incentive.”