MORE STORMS: Heavy downpours, a few ‘strong’ storms possible through the evening

Scattered heavy downpours continue developing, moving east-northeast around 30 MPH this afternoon and evening. There is a slim chance that a storm or two along the way could become severe; the primary risk from any storm comes from gusty winds, intense lightning, and localized flooding (more than 1-2″ of rain from a single storm).

Refresh this page for the latest radar image:



Track heavy storms with WHNT.com’s Interactive Radar or swipe over to the radar feature on Live Alert 19!

The severe weather risk is minimal (SPC calls is ‘marginal’); the odds of a severe storm are only about 5% within 25 miles of a single point in North Alabama. In normal terms, that means it’s ‘possible’ but not really all that likely.

SPC Day 1 Outlook



(The SPC Day 1 Outlook is updated daily at 12 a.m. CST/1 a.m. CDT; 7 a.m. CST/8 a.m. CDT; 10:30 a.m. CST/11:30 a.m. CDT; 2 p.m. CST/3 p.m. CDT; and 7 p.m. CST/8 p.m. CDT)

