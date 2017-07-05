× Juvenile accused of stabbing 15-year-old girl multiple times during fight

FLORENCE, Ala. – Florence Police Officers have arrested a 16-year-old female in connection to the stabbing of a 15-year-old.

Officers responded to a fight call at the intersection of Marlborough Blvd and Evergreen Street on July 4.

When officers arrived on scene, they discovered a 15-year-old female who had been stabbed multiple times.

Authorities say the victim was transported to ECM hospital for treatment of her injuries.

Investigators said that based on evidence and witness statements, a 16-year-old female was arrested and charged with 1st degree assault.

The juvenile is being held in the Tennessee Valley Juvenile Detention Center.

Authorities anticipate that the charges against the juvenile will be elevated to adult court.