Feds step in at Huntsville animal park where kangaroo attacked girl, order change

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The branch of the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) that regulates animal exhibitors has ordered Harmony Park Safari in Huntsville to build a new barrier around an enclosure where a kangaroo grabbed and bit a 9-year-old girl in May.

The attack happened on May 6, and federal documents from the USDA show inspectors arrived at the park on May 8 to determine if appropriate protocols were followed.

The report from the inspector found: “There was no public barrier to prevent an animal from reaching out of the enclosure or to prevent someone from reaching into the enclosure.”

The report concludes: “There must be some type of barrier to provide a sufficient distance between the animal and the viewing public so as to assure the safety of the public. Correct immediately.”

Days after the May incident, caught on camera, a second family reached out to WHNT News 19, informing us their child was also attacked by the kangaroo at the park. The child, who was only 2 at the time of the incident, was bitten on the arm. The family asked not to be identified, but they did provide medical records corroborating their account.

The staff at the park told a WHNT News 19 crew the week of the May attack that they didn’t need to answer for their fencing as they’d been doing this 18 years.

Employees at the park told our news partners at AL.com back in May that they intended to add more fencing to the kangaroo pen.