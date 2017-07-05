× Bradley Bozeman, Minkah Fitzpatrick, and Calvin Ridley will represent Alabama at SEC Media Days

HOOVER, Ala. (AL.com) – With 59 days left before kicking off the season, Alabama is exactly one week from the first sign football is almost back.

The SEC on Wednesday announced which three players would be joining Nick Saban for next Wednesday’s annual trip to Hoover for SEC Media Days.

Offensive lineman Bradley Bozeman, defensive back Minkah Fitzpatrick and receiver Calvin Ridley will run the media gauntlet.

