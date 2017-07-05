BelkGives Mobile Mammography Center provides free services July 6-7

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - The BelkGives on the Go Mobile Mammography Center, a 39-foot-long, state-of-the-art screening center on wheels, will be at Bridge Street Town Centre, July 6-7 from 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. each day.

Women aged 40 and over, with no breast concerns, who have not had a mammogram in the last 12 months, and have a primary care physician are eligible for free, convenient mammogram screenings.

Screening exams are preformed by Charlotte Radiology's licensed, female mammography-certified technologists. A board-certified radiologist, specialized in breast imaging will interpret the mammogram, confidential results will be sent to the patient and her primary care physician.

Call (855)655-2662 to schedule an appointment. After the mammogram, women can visit the Intimate Apparel for a complimentary bra fitting.