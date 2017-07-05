11,000 pounds of pet food collected for families in need

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Wednesday morning, one company's month-long effort to help the Greater Huntsville Humane Society had a record-breaking finish. For the past few years, Bancorp South has collected pet food for the humane society for families who otherwise could not afford their pet.

Behind Bancorp South on Franklin Street in Huntsville, it wasn't the typical drive thru experience.

Six years ago, the bank saw a need; families going through difficult times who otherwise would have to give up their pet.

"Personally, we all love pets," said Market President of Bancorp South, Penny Billings. "But we certainly know that there's a need in the community where people are not able to keep their pets in their home because they can't take care of them and feed them. And this allows people to keep their animals with them in their home."

On June 1, the bank started collecting the food. One month and 11,000 pounds later, the GHHS is ready to distribute.

"We'll work with families that might have had a job change, might be out of work looking for a new job; families that might be on fixed income," said GHHS CEO, Jill Gardner.

The food donated is a part of the society's King Kitchen program.

This food will provide for families and their pets through the summer.