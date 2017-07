Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A flash flood warning has been issued by the National Weather Service until 7:30 a.m. for Central Madison County.

Eastern Madison County, DeKalb County and Jackson County are under a flash flood warning until 8:00 a.m.

Police have blocked Homer Nance Road in eastern Madison County at this time, due to major flooding issues.

