Tuesday Morning Flooding Recap

Huntsville, Ala. – It was an active morning in the Tennessee Valley with flash flooding from Madison County eastward through Jackson County. WHNT News 19’s Courtney Crown was on Homer Nance Road around 5am watching the flooding unfold. Here is a look at her report at 5:40 Tuesday morning.

The rain accumulation was impressive with 2"-4" totals from Madison County into Jackson County. We even received a report of more flooding from the National Weather Service in Skyline:

0714 AM HEAVY RAIN 7 W SKYLINE

E4.05 INCH JACKSON AL CO-OP OBSERVER

4.05" OF RAIN IN THE LAST 24 HOURS.

LOCALIZED FLASH FLOODING OF CREEK REPORTED

BY COOP OBSERVER.

Here is a look at some of rain accumulation from 1am to 7am Tuesday morning. The shade of brown is around 4" of rain.

Here is another look at the flooding in the Ryland area of Madison County. Upwards of 2-4" of rain fell in this location on Tuesday morning. Look for more scattered showers and thunderstorms through the afternoon and evening. Hopefully the chance for rain will diminish by 9pm when many of the fireworks displays begin.