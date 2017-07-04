The Edge Family Tradition – 27 years (and counting) at the Spirit of America Festival

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) - The Fourth of July is a holiday full of traditions that extend well beyond fireworks and backyard barbecues.

Long before roman candles and bottle rockets burst across the skies, there's a tradition on the Spirit of America festival lawn at Point Mallard Park that is rarely missed.

“There’s been a couple of years it’s rained us all the way through," says Louisa Edge, the matriarch of the Edge family.

It all began with Louisa and her husband coming out to their first Spirit of America fireworks show in 1990.

“Just have a lot of fun and be a family together," says Edge.

Within a few years, they started bringing their kids, who now have kids.

“Every year or every other year we add one," she jokes.

27 years later, the Edge family has enough to fill two kickball teams, with some still on the bench.

Louisa no longer plays, but her level of joy and pride still explodes like a firecracker.

"Try to stay together, be together, just keep family going, because that’s what it is, they just keep going," says Edge.

Kickball isn't always the game of choice, that can change each year, but one thing Louisa hopes never does, is her family's love of country and each other.

“I want to create traditions for my family that they can enjoy after I’m gone and still remember what it’s all about," she says. “They love being together, and they love doing things together and I really believe they will keep it going”

This is the 51st year of the Spirit of America festival in Decatur. The Edge family says as long as the event keeps returning, you'll know where to find them on July 4th.