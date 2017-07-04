Heavy Morning Storms – Flooding Possible

Huntsville, Ala. – There are some heavy morning storms across the Tennessee Valley along with flooding. As of 5am, the activity are below severe limits. Dangerous lightning and gusty winds to 40 mph are possible early. Most of Madison County eastward through Jackson County has some heavy rain this morning. If you are looking to run some errands before your 4th of July festivities, have Live Alert 19 ready to go.

Madison AL-

528 AM CDT TUE JUL 4 2017

…THE FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 AM CDT FOR

CENTRAL MADISON COUNTY…

At 527 AM CDT, broadcast media reported flash flooding along

Homer Nance Road in the Moores Mill and Ryland areas.

Up to three inches of rain have already fallen. Additional heavy

rain is possible in the next one to two hours as well.

Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Northern Huntsville, Madison, Moores Mill, Meridianville, Alabama A

And M University, New Market, University Of Alabama In Huntsville,

Harvest and Ryland.

There is another chance of showers and storms this afternoon into the evening. We are hopeful that the coverage of rain won’t be as high getting closer to 9pm. I can’t guarantee your fireworks display will be rain-free this evening. Temperatures top out in the upper 80s to lower 90s this afternoon with middle 70s by late this evening.