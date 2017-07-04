× Fourth of July Update: showers & storms still possible this evening

Quick look forecast: spotty showers continue through evening outdoor activities; however most fireworks shows should be able to start at or around the scheduled time with limited delays due to heavy rain or lightning. The chance of a downpour is higher south of Huntsville and Decatur through 9 PM.



Flash flooding this morning closed some roads in North Alabama earlier today; more spotty storms won’t make the problems worse, but they sure aren’t helping matters! As much as four to six inches of rain fell in the past 24 hours in Madison, Marshall, and Jackson Counties, so we need a little time to dry out!

A few scattered showers and storms linger generally south of US 72 through early evening; a few more scattered showers and storms are possible overnight as a weak disturbance to the west creates an environment favorable for spotty development. An additional 0.10″ to 0.25″ come with most of these spotty downpours; some may bring locally-higher amounts exceeding one full inch.

