Boaz Fire Department awarded a grant for new equipment, city leaders hope it’s one of two

BOAZ, Ala. — The Boaz Fire Department got a grant for some new equipment, and city leaders are hoping another grant will come through that would help firefighters during a drought situation.

“The fire department just received a grant in the neighborhood of $164,000 for air packs. These are self-contained breathing apparatuses,” Boaz Mayor David Dyar said.

Dyar said that was a much-needed addition, and there’s more they hope to accomplish. “Hopefully we’ll have another grant that’s still outstanding, we haven’t heard anything yet, concerning a brush truck,” Dyar explained.

The Boaz Fire Department doesn’t have one. Dyar said during the drought, it would have been a valuable resource. “We had numerous fires where we could have utilized a brush truck,” Dyar said.

That addition will give firefighters more resources to better serve the community. Dyar says the goal is to continuously improve across the board, and this grant is part of the process.

“We have to continually improve, and that’s equipment, that’s attitude, we have to improve each and every day,” Dyar said.

There’s no word yet on when city leaders will find out if that second grant has been awarded.