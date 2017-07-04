A ‘dirty’ weather pattern means more scattered storms are coming!

Some big-time rain Tuesday dumped more than 4-5″ in total over Madison and Jackson Counties; showers and storms developing overnight won’t live up to those same standards, but another 0.25″ to 0.75″ of rain looks fairly common with spotty downpours overnight through early Wednesday morning.

It gets HOT in between the storms during the day! Expect highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s. The excessively thick humidity means those near-ninety temperatures actually feel more like 95ºF to 100ºF between 11 AM and 5 PM unless you’re lucky enough to be underneath a heavy downpour (or catch the cool outflow from one nearby).

When does this pattern stop? This is a very ‘dirty’ looking pattern; that means very indistinct, relatively weak little disturbances hanging around, moving slowly, and keeping the chance of a shower or storm in the forecast for the foreseeable future.

Showers and storms do become more numerous again early Wednesday: especially north of US 72 from The Shoals to Huntsville and northward into Tennessee. Scattered thunderstorm development Wednesday may put down 1-2″ of rain in some communities but leave others high and dry.

A slightly more distinct upper-air ‘short wave’ (disturbance) drifts south through Tennessee into Alabama early Thursday bringing a good chance of more widespread rain and some locally-heavy thunderstorms.

Another 1-3″ of rain (aggregate from Wednesday through Saturday) are likely before we see the showers thin out enough to expect at least 12-24 hours of dry weather at a time from Sunday into the first part of next week.

