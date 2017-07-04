’22 Won’t Do’ event organizers crossing fingers for big turnout

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - “For our first year having 225 people to us was huge, because we had about 6 weeks to plan it when we started thinking about it,” says 22 Won't Do event organizer Kiley Kinzer-Henry.

But for this year’s event Kinzer-Henry says the head count is very low. “We’re a little behind, but we’ve got a couple more weeks.”

They’re hoping more people will sign up before the July 22 event- which raises awareness for veteran suicide by participants doing 22 push ups.

Why the number 22? “On average 22 veterans a day commit suicide and it’s terrible,” says Kinzer-Henry. "They train them to go over there- but they don’t train them to come home.”

The event not only raises awareness, but also funds to help local organizations fight against this horrible statistic before more families are affected. “And that’s what we do. We come here and all these people show up to do these push-ups for them to show them people here in Huntsville do care,” says Kinzer-Henry.

They’re hoping to make a big statement- with an even bigger turnout. “I mean, we don’t want to have five people show up. Because, Huntsville better than that- Huntsville is bigger than that,” says Kinzer-Henry.

The event is July 22 from 8 until 11 at Veterans Memorial Park in Downtown Huntsville.

For more information on the event, or to register, go to www.22wontdo.info