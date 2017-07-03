× Westminster Christian ace Annie Willis earns national recognition

HUNTSVILLE, Ala.- MaxPreps named 64 softball players from around the country to their All-American teams and one hails from right here in the Tennessee Valley.

Westminster Christian ace and Troy signee Annie Willis was selected to the first-team. She was also named Alabama’s Miss Softball last month. Willis was a beast inside the circle her senior season. She finished with a 0.40 ERA and notched 543 strikeouts. She shutout 21 opponents, pitched five no-hitters and had three perfect games.

Willis helped lead the Wildcats to the class 4A state championship game where they eventually fell to Northside.