Strong Storms move through the Valley Monday

A wave of storms that developed to the west of Alabama early Monday afternoon and will be pushing through the Valley this evening. Storms have already produced heavy downpours, winds up to 60+ mph and tons of lightning.

Reports of trees falling from the strength of the winds have come from Lexington in Lauderdale County. Most reports Monday are, and likely will be, flooding. Flood was reported across roadways in Lawrence County Tennessee around 2PM and a Flash Flood Warning was issued for parts of Limestone, Madison, Morgan, and Marshall Counties in Alabama.

Photos from our viewers can give you a good idea of how heavy some storms were:

This is the kind of weather that could cause serious harm if you’re outside grilling or out on a lake. Unfortunately, some folks were caught in the storms when storms rolled over Lake Guntersville:

Always make sure you can seek shelter quickly on days that storms are forecast. Go ahead and have a plan B for your 4th of July plans too, as isolated storms will still be possible through Tuesday.

You can track storms with our interactive radar, plus get the latest forecast details over on our discussion page.

The best resource you can keep with you in times like this is Live Alert 19! We’ll keep an eye on the potential for storms throughout the day and send you an alert if storms become heavy.

Have a fun and safe Independence Day!