× Sophia Strong: A Guntersville pastor’s church builds support after a crash injured his whole family

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. — The Bakers Chapel Baptist Church community is standing behind some of their own. The church’s pastor and his family were involved in a car crash in Huntsville in June, injuring all four of them.

“The church has been here for 50 years. We have about 40 or 50 here every Sunday morning. It’s a very close-knit community. The church is very tight together,” said Deacon Travis Moore.

That strong spirit is something the members of Bakers Chapel Baptist Church have especially demonstrated since mid-June, when a crash injured the church’s longtime pastor and his family. “They were driving from Arab on their way to Kohl’s. They were coming up Bailey Cove Road between Mountain Gap school and Grissom High School, and a car pulled out in front of them and they had an accident,” Moore said.

“Sophia is still in the hospital. She is going through surgery and probably will again in the future. She’s got a crushed liver, crushed kidneys, a broken vertebra in her back, and damage to her gallbladder and some of the other internal organs.”

Sophia is the pastor’s 12-year-old daughter. She’s the only member of the family still in the hospital. Sophia’s mom is staying with her in Birmingham around the clock. Her older sister and dad make the drive from Arab as often as possible.

Meanwhile, their Guntersville-based church community is doing what they can to help. “We’ve fixed them meals. We’ve taken care of their food. We’re helping them with support when driving back and forth to Birmingham. He’s driving to Birmingham six or seven days a week,” Moore explained.

The church members set up a gofundme account to help the family with expenses.

The family is asking for prayers, and that’s something they surely have in abundance, along with support, from their church family back home.

Church members say the community can also donate to the #Sophiastrong Fund, 500 Bakers Chapel Road, Guntersville, Alabama, 35976.